2280 Stonebrook Lane
Last updated January 25 2020 at 10:01 PM

2280 Stonebrook Lane

2280 Stonebrook Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2280 Stonebrook Lane, Mesquite, TX 75181
Falcons Lair

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Adorable 2 bedroom 2 bath town home in Falcons Lair! Split bedrooms, 2 full baths. Unit sits on end of street, only 1 wall connecting. HOA handles from yard maintenance. Community pool, MISD! Refrigerator will stay with property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

