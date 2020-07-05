All apartments in Mesquite
Mesquite, TX
2276 Stonebrook Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2276 Stonebrook Lane

2276 Stonebrook Ln · No Longer Available
Mesquite
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Apartments under $1,000
1 Bedrooms
Location

2276 Stonebrook Ln, Mesquite, TX 75181
Falcons Lair

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 1463 sq. ft. home in Mesquite, TX! Open and beautiful floor plan. Wonderful kitchen with lots of cabinets, plenty of counter space and breakfast area. Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your home today!

This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2276 Stonebrook Lane have any available units?
2276 Stonebrook Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
Is 2276 Stonebrook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2276 Stonebrook Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2276 Stonebrook Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2276 Stonebrook Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2276 Stonebrook Lane offer parking?
No, 2276 Stonebrook Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2276 Stonebrook Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2276 Stonebrook Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2276 Stonebrook Lane have a pool?
No, 2276 Stonebrook Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2276 Stonebrook Lane have accessible units?
No, 2276 Stonebrook Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2276 Stonebrook Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2276 Stonebrook Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2276 Stonebrook Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2276 Stonebrook Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

