Last updated September 29 2019 at 11:01 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2260 Stonebrook Lane
2260 Stonebrook Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
2260 Stonebrook Lane, Mesquite, TX 75181
Falcons Lair
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Very nice 3 bedroom 2 and half bath townhome in Falcons Lair. Appliances to stay with unit. Pet friendly, HOA handles front yard maintenance. Community pool access.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit:
250
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2260 Stonebrook Lane have any available units?
2260 Stonebrook Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
Mesquite, TX
.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesquite Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2260 Stonebrook Lane have?
Some of 2260 Stonebrook Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2260 Stonebrook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2260 Stonebrook Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2260 Stonebrook Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2260 Stonebrook Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2260 Stonebrook Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2260 Stonebrook Lane offers parking.
Does 2260 Stonebrook Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2260 Stonebrook Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2260 Stonebrook Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2260 Stonebrook Lane has a pool.
Does 2260 Stonebrook Lane have accessible units?
No, 2260 Stonebrook Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2260 Stonebrook Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2260 Stonebrook Lane has units with dishwashers.
