Home
/
Mesquite, TX
/
2210 Loyce Drive
Last updated July 18 2019 at 3:31 AM
·
No Longer Available
Location
2210 Loyce Drive, Mesquite, TX 75149
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
A spacious 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Garage is converted to additional living room and laundry room. Convenient location, close to highways.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2210 Loyce Drive have any available units?
2210 Loyce Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesquite, TX
.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesquite Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2210 Loyce Drive have?
Some of 2210 Loyce Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2210 Loyce Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2210 Loyce Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2210 Loyce Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2210 Loyce Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesquite
.
Does 2210 Loyce Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2210 Loyce Drive offers parking.
Does 2210 Loyce Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2210 Loyce Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2210 Loyce Drive have a pool?
No, 2210 Loyce Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2210 Loyce Drive have accessible units?
No, 2210 Loyce Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2210 Loyce Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2210 Loyce Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
