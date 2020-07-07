All apartments in Mesquite
Find more places like 2210 Loyce Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesquite, TX
/
2210 Loyce Drive
Last updated July 18 2019 at 3:31 AM

2210 Loyce Drive

2210 Loyce Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesquite
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2210 Loyce Drive, Mesquite, TX 75149

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
A spacious 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Garage is converted to additional living room and laundry room. Convenient location, close to highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2210 Loyce Drive have any available units?
2210 Loyce Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 2210 Loyce Drive have?
Some of 2210 Loyce Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2210 Loyce Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2210 Loyce Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2210 Loyce Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2210 Loyce Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 2210 Loyce Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2210 Loyce Drive offers parking.
Does 2210 Loyce Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2210 Loyce Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2210 Loyce Drive have a pool?
No, 2210 Loyce Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2210 Loyce Drive have accessible units?
No, 2210 Loyce Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2210 Loyce Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2210 Loyce Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lane at Towne Crossing
4035 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150
Springfield Apartments
2305 Driftwood Dr
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Watermark Apartments
2626 John West Rd
Mesquite, TX 75150
Bellevue Heights
4819 N Galloway Ave
Mesquite, TX 75150
Forty 200
4200 US Highway 80 E
Mesquite, TX 75149
Mesquite Village
2605 Franklin Dr
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Annex
4709 Samuell Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75149
The Place
3701 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150

Similar Pages

Mesquite 1 BedroomsMesquite 2 Bedrooms
Mesquite Apartments with ParkingMesquite Dog Friendly Apartments
Mesquite Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TX
North Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Towne Crossing

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastfield CollegeAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District