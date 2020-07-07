Charming 1 story home with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, updated carpet, wood vinyl throughout, living room with a fireplace, kitchen with tile floors and a fridge included. All Information and Room Sizes should be verified by tenant.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 218 Longshadow Lane have any available units?
218 Longshadow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 218 Longshadow Lane have?
Some of 218 Longshadow Lane's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 218 Longshadow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
218 Longshadow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.