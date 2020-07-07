All apartments in Mesquite
218 Longshadow Lane

218 Longshadow Ln · No Longer Available
Location

218 Longshadow Ln, Mesquite, TX 75149

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Charming 1 story home with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, updated carpet, wood vinyl throughout, living room with a fireplace, kitchen with tile floors and a fridge included. All Information and Room Sizes should be verified by tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 218 Longshadow Lane have any available units?
218 Longshadow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 218 Longshadow Lane have?
Some of 218 Longshadow Lane's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 218 Longshadow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
218 Longshadow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 Longshadow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 218 Longshadow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 218 Longshadow Lane offer parking?
No, 218 Longshadow Lane does not offer parking.
Does 218 Longshadow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 218 Longshadow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 Longshadow Lane have a pool?
No, 218 Longshadow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 218 Longshadow Lane have accessible units?
No, 218 Longshadow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 218 Longshadow Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 218 Longshadow Lane has units with dishwashers.

