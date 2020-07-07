218 Longshadow Lane

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Charming 1 story home with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, updated carpet, wood vinyl throughout, living room with a fireplace, kitchen with tile floors and a fridge included. All Information and Room Sizes should be verified by tenant.