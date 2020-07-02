Beautifully updated four bedroom in a fantastic location. Home and neighborhood feature mature trees. The kitchen features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Two very spacious living areas and a wood burning fireplace. This will not last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 218 Jasanda Way have any available units?
218 Jasanda Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 218 Jasanda Way have?
Some of 218 Jasanda Way's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 218 Jasanda Way currently offering any rent specials?
218 Jasanda Way is not currently offering any rent specials.