All apartments in Mesquite
Find more places like 218 Jasanda Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesquite, TX
/
218 Jasanda Way
Last updated November 27 2019 at 6:11 PM

218 Jasanda Way

218 Jasanda Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesquite
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

218 Jasanda Way, Mesquite, TX 75149

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautifully updated four bedroom in a fantastic location. Home and neighborhood feature mature trees. The kitchen features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Two very spacious living areas and a wood burning fireplace. This will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 218 Jasanda Way have any available units?
218 Jasanda Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 218 Jasanda Way have?
Some of 218 Jasanda Way's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 218 Jasanda Way currently offering any rent specials?
218 Jasanda Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 Jasanda Way pet-friendly?
No, 218 Jasanda Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 218 Jasanda Way offer parking?
No, 218 Jasanda Way does not offer parking.
Does 218 Jasanda Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 218 Jasanda Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 Jasanda Way have a pool?
No, 218 Jasanda Way does not have a pool.
Does 218 Jasanda Way have accessible units?
No, 218 Jasanda Way does not have accessible units.
Does 218 Jasanda Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 218 Jasanda Way does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Towne Crest Apartments
1217 Americana Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Pinehurst Place
2101 Pinehurst Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Lane at Towne Crossing
4035 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150
Bellevue Heights
4819 N Galloway Ave
Mesquite, TX 75150
Mesquite Village
2605 Franklin Dr
Mesquite, TX 75150
Central Park
4804 Via Ventura
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Place
3701 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150
Alexis at Town East
645 N Town East Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150

Similar Pages

Mesquite 1 BedroomsMesquite 2 Bedrooms
Mesquite Apartments with ParkingMesquite Dog Friendly Apartments
Mesquite Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TX
North Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Towne Crossing

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastfield CollegeAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District