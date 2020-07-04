Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Mesquite
Find more places like 2150 Stonebrook Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Mesquite, TX
/
2150 Stonebrook Ln
Last updated April 25 2019 at 7:36 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2150 Stonebrook Ln
2150 Stonebrook Ln
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesquite
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2150 Stonebrook Ln, Mesquite, TX 75181
Falcons Lair
Amenities
w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 bedroom 2 and half bath town home in Falcons Lair! HOA handles front yard maintenance.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2150 Stonebrook Ln have any available units?
2150 Stonebrook Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesquite, TX
.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesquite Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2150 Stonebrook Ln have?
Some of 2150 Stonebrook Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2150 Stonebrook Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2150 Stonebrook Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2150 Stonebrook Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2150 Stonebrook Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2150 Stonebrook Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2150 Stonebrook Ln offers parking.
Does 2150 Stonebrook Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2150 Stonebrook Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2150 Stonebrook Ln have a pool?
Yes, 2150 Stonebrook Ln has a pool.
Does 2150 Stonebrook Ln have accessible units?
No, 2150 Stonebrook Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2150 Stonebrook Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2150 Stonebrook Ln has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
One Towne Crest Apartments
1217 Americana Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Country Club
1901 Pinehurst Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Towne Centre Village
1208 Americana Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Mesquite Village
2605 Franklin Dr
Mesquite, TX 75150
Mission Fairways Apartments
801 US Hwy 67
Mesquite, TX 75150
Audubon Park
5800 Northwest Dr
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Place
3701 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150
Alexis at Town East
645 N Town East Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150
Similar Pages
Mesquite 1 Bedrooms
Mesquite 2 Bedrooms
Mesquite Apartments with Parking
Mesquite Dog Friendly Apartments
Mesquite Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Rowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TX
DeSoto, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Towne Crossing
Apartments Near Colleges
Eastfield College
Amberton University
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District