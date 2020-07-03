2140 Birch Bnd

Amenities

Another listing by Danny Norris with Renterâs Warehouse. This home absolutely SHINES with a light and bright floor plan. 3 bed 2 bath 2 car garage with formal dining area that can also be used as a play room or office. Home boasts high ceilings in every room, tons of natural lighting and a HUGE backyard! Granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances (fridge not included). Super cool skylights in both bathrooms. Walking distance to schools with parks and grocery shopping nearby.Rent: $1550.00/month, deposit is equal to the rent plus one time $150 admin fee and $7/month reporting fee. Pets considered with owner approval, additional deposit. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application. Credit, criminal and civil back-ground checks. Good rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application.