Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2132 Birch Bend

2132 Birch Bend · No Longer Available
Location

2132 Birch Bend, Mesquite, TX 75181
Creek Crossing Estates

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful two story home in mature neighborhood. Home features three bedrooms and two and a half baths. Master down and other beds up. Come see this home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2132 Birch Bend have any available units?
2132 Birch Bend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 2132 Birch Bend have?
Some of 2132 Birch Bend's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2132 Birch Bend currently offering any rent specials?
2132 Birch Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2132 Birch Bend pet-friendly?
No, 2132 Birch Bend is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 2132 Birch Bend offer parking?
Yes, 2132 Birch Bend offers parking.
Does 2132 Birch Bend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2132 Birch Bend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2132 Birch Bend have a pool?
No, 2132 Birch Bend does not have a pool.
Does 2132 Birch Bend have accessible units?
No, 2132 Birch Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 2132 Birch Bend have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2132 Birch Bend has units with dishwashers.

