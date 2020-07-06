All apartments in Mesquite
2118 Candleberry Drive
2118 Candleberry Drive

2118 Candleberry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2118 Candleberry Drive, Mesquite, TX 75149

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well maintained home with spacious yard, move-in ready, no section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2118 Candleberry Drive have any available units?
2118 Candleberry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
Is 2118 Candleberry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2118 Candleberry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2118 Candleberry Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2118 Candleberry Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 2118 Candleberry Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2118 Candleberry Drive offers parking.
Does 2118 Candleberry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2118 Candleberry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2118 Candleberry Drive have a pool?
No, 2118 Candleberry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2118 Candleberry Drive have accessible units?
No, 2118 Candleberry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2118 Candleberry Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2118 Candleberry Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2118 Candleberry Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2118 Candleberry Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

