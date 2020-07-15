All apartments in Mesquite
Find more places like 2112 Avis Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesquite, TX
/
2112 Avis Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

2112 Avis Street

2112 Avis Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesquite
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2112 Avis Street, Mesquite, TX 75149
Edgemont Park

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful 4bd-2.5ba home in Mesquite has been recently renovated! The home has updated paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2112 Avis Street have any available units?
2112 Avis Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 2112 Avis Street have?
Some of 2112 Avis Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2112 Avis Street currently offering any rent specials?
2112 Avis Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2112 Avis Street pet-friendly?
No, 2112 Avis Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 2112 Avis Street offer parking?
Yes, 2112 Avis Street offers parking.
Does 2112 Avis Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2112 Avis Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2112 Avis Street have a pool?
No, 2112 Avis Street does not have a pool.
Does 2112 Avis Street have accessible units?
No, 2112 Avis Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2112 Avis Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2112 Avis Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pinehurst Place
2101 Pinehurst Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Springfield Apartments
2305 Driftwood Dr
Mesquite, TX 75150
Towne Centre Village
1208 Americana Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Heather Creek
1540 N Galloway Ave
Mesquite, TX 75149
Mission Fairways Apartments
801 US Hwy 67
Mesquite, TX 75150
Central Park
4804 Via Ventura
Mesquite, TX 75150
Audubon Park
5800 Northwest Dr
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Place
3701 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150

Similar Pages

Mesquite 1 BedroomsMesquite 2 Bedrooms
Mesquite Dog Friendly ApartmentsMesquite Pet Friendly Places
Mesquite Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TX
North Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Towne Crossing

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastfield CollegeAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District