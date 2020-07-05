All apartments in Mesquite
Last updated January 3 2020 at 7:53 AM

2109 Bent Brook Dr

2109 Bent Brook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2109 Bent Brook Drive, Mesquite, TX 75181
Creek Crossing Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
- This 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage property has recently been completely updated. The entire house has been remodeled using a contemporary beige colored theme. The home is on a large lot with an extra large backyard and a covered patio. There is an extra storage shed in the back yard. New kitchen granite counter tops with new stainless steel appliances. Wood flooring throughout the common areas and bedrooms of the house. Both bathrooms are tiled and have been completely remodeled. The house has 1,815 square feet. The monthly rent is $1,700 & there's a one month security deposit required. Please call 866-991-4823 to schedule a showing.

(RLNE5431038)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2109 Bent Brook Dr have any available units?
2109 Bent Brook Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 2109 Bent Brook Dr have?
Some of 2109 Bent Brook Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2109 Bent Brook Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2109 Bent Brook Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2109 Bent Brook Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2109 Bent Brook Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2109 Bent Brook Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2109 Bent Brook Dr offers parking.
Does 2109 Bent Brook Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2109 Bent Brook Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2109 Bent Brook Dr have a pool?
No, 2109 Bent Brook Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2109 Bent Brook Dr have accessible units?
No, 2109 Bent Brook Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2109 Bent Brook Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2109 Bent Brook Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

