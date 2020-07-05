All apartments in Mesquite
Last updated June 21 2019 at 6:13 AM

206 Redwood Street

206 Redwood St · No Longer Available
Location

206 Redwood St, Mesquite, TX 75181

Amenities

garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Good location, close to highway I-20. Nice back yard. Three bedrooms plus one big garage converted bedroom. Two bathrooms. Ceramic tiles and laminate flooring.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

