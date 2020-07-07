Rent Calculator
Last updated July 26 2019 at 2:51 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2045 Avis Circle
2045 Avis Circle
·
No Longer Available
Location
2045 Avis Circle, Mesquite, TX 75149
Edgemont Park
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Updated home with granite countertop and more; nice yard, move-in ready. No section 8.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2045 Avis Circle have any available units?
2045 Avis Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesquite, TX
.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesquite Rent Report
.
Is 2045 Avis Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2045 Avis Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2045 Avis Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2045 Avis Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesquite
.
Does 2045 Avis Circle offer parking?
No, 2045 Avis Circle does not offer parking.
Does 2045 Avis Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2045 Avis Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2045 Avis Circle have a pool?
No, 2045 Avis Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2045 Avis Circle have accessible units?
No, 2045 Avis Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2045 Avis Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2045 Avis Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 2045 Avis Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2045 Avis Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
