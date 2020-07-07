All apartments in Mesquite
2025 Norcross Drive
2025 Norcross Drive

2025 Norcross Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2025 Norcross Drive, Mesquite, TX 75149

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large back yard in a nice neighborhood. Close to schools. Very nice home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2025 Norcross Drive have any available units?
2025 Norcross Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 2025 Norcross Drive have?
Some of 2025 Norcross Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2025 Norcross Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2025 Norcross Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2025 Norcross Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2025 Norcross Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 2025 Norcross Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2025 Norcross Drive offers parking.
Does 2025 Norcross Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2025 Norcross Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2025 Norcross Drive have a pool?
No, 2025 Norcross Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2025 Norcross Drive have accessible units?
No, 2025 Norcross Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2025 Norcross Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2025 Norcross Drive has units with dishwashers.

