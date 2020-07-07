All apartments in Mesquite
Find more places like 2000 Mount Pleasant Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesquite, TX
/
2000 Mount Pleasant Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2000 Mount Pleasant Drive

2000 Mount Pleasant Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesquite
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2000 Mount Pleasant Drive, Mesquite, TX 75149
Edgemont Park

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful 3bd-1ba home in Mesquite has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2000 Mount Pleasant Drive have any available units?
2000 Mount Pleasant Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 2000 Mount Pleasant Drive have?
Some of 2000 Mount Pleasant Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2000 Mount Pleasant Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2000 Mount Pleasant Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2000 Mount Pleasant Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2000 Mount Pleasant Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 2000 Mount Pleasant Drive offer parking?
No, 2000 Mount Pleasant Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2000 Mount Pleasant Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2000 Mount Pleasant Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2000 Mount Pleasant Drive have a pool?
No, 2000 Mount Pleasant Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2000 Mount Pleasant Drive have accessible units?
No, 2000 Mount Pleasant Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2000 Mount Pleasant Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2000 Mount Pleasant Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Towne Crest Apartments
1217 Americana Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Country Club
1901 Pinehurst Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Lane at Towne Crossing
4035 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150
Towne Centre Village
1208 Americana Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Heather Creek
1540 N Galloway Ave
Mesquite, TX 75149
Forty 200
4200 US Highway 80 E
Mesquite, TX 75149
Central Park
4804 Via Ventura
Mesquite, TX 75150
Alexis at Town East
645 N Town East Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150

Similar Pages

Mesquite 1 BedroomsMesquite 2 Bedrooms
Mesquite Apartments with ParkingMesquite Dog Friendly Apartments
Mesquite Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TX
North Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Towne Crossing

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastfield CollegeAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District