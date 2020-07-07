All apartments in Mesquite
Find more places like 1920 Pyramid Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesquite, TX
/
1920 Pyramid Dr
Last updated December 20 2019 at 10:58 AM

1920 Pyramid Dr

1920 Pyramid Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesquite
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1920 Pyramid Drive, Mesquite, TX 75149
Edgemont Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 2 bath home in Mesquite features vinyl flooring, new two-tone paint, central heat/air, W/D connections, ceiling fans and a fenced in backyard with a one-car garage. [SBH-B] The home is located near McWhorter Elementary School and Park, Sadler's Food Marts, Family Dollar and more! It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1920 Pyramid Dr have any available units?
1920 Pyramid Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 1920 Pyramid Dr have?
Some of 1920 Pyramid Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1920 Pyramid Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1920 Pyramid Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1920 Pyramid Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1920 Pyramid Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1920 Pyramid Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1920 Pyramid Dr offers parking.
Does 1920 Pyramid Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1920 Pyramid Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1920 Pyramid Dr have a pool?
No, 1920 Pyramid Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1920 Pyramid Dr have accessible units?
No, 1920 Pyramid Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1920 Pyramid Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1920 Pyramid Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Springfield Apartments
2305 Driftwood Dr
Mesquite, TX 75150
Towne Centre Village
1208 Americana Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Heather Creek
1540 N Galloway Ave
Mesquite, TX 75149
Forty 200
4200 US Highway 80 E
Mesquite, TX 75149
Mesquite Village
2605 Franklin Dr
Mesquite, TX 75150
Central Park
4804 Via Ventura
Mesquite, TX 75150
Audubon Park
5800 Northwest Dr
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Annex
4709 Samuell Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75149

Similar Pages

Mesquite 1 BedroomsMesquite 2 Bedrooms
Mesquite Apartments with ParkingMesquite Dog Friendly Apartments
Mesquite Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TX
North Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Towne Crossing

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastfield CollegeAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District