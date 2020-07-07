1920 Pyramid Dr

Amenities

This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 2 bath home in Mesquite features vinyl flooring, new two-tone paint, central heat/air, W/D connections, ceiling fans and a fenced in backyard with a one-car garage. [SBH-B] The home is located near McWhorter Elementary School and Park, Sadler's Food Marts, Family Dollar and more! It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.



