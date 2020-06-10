All apartments in Mesquite
/
Mesquite, TX
/
1912 Potter Lane
Last updated July 20 2019 at 10:44 AM

1912 Potter Lane

1912 Potter Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1912 Potter Lane, Mesquite, TX 75149

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Great home, located on just over half an acre, features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an upstairs game room. The living room has wood beam accented vaulted ceilings, and a wood burning fireplace. Master bedroom also has high ceilings with wood beam accents. En suite includes walk in closet, garden tub, and walk in shower. Kitchen has granite counters, walk in pantry, built in appliances, and plenty of cabinet space. The large room upstairs can be used as a game room, study, entertainment, craft, storage or many other uses. The home also has a 2 car garage, 2 AC units, and a patio over looking the spacious back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1912 Potter Lane have any available units?
1912 Potter Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 1912 Potter Lane have?
Some of 1912 Potter Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1912 Potter Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1912 Potter Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1912 Potter Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1912 Potter Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 1912 Potter Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1912 Potter Lane offers parking.
Does 1912 Potter Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1912 Potter Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1912 Potter Lane have a pool?
No, 1912 Potter Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1912 Potter Lane have accessible units?
No, 1912 Potter Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1912 Potter Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1912 Potter Lane has units with dishwashers.

