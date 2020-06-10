1912 Potter Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage

Great home, located on just over half an acre, features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an upstairs game room. The living room has wood beam accented vaulted ceilings, and a wood burning fireplace. Master bedroom also has high ceilings with wood beam accents. En suite includes walk in closet, garden tub, and walk in shower. Kitchen has granite counters, walk in pantry, built in appliances, and plenty of cabinet space. The large room upstairs can be used as a game room, study, entertainment, craft, storage or many other uses. The home also has a 2 car garage, 2 AC units, and a patio over looking the spacious back yard.