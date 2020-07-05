Rent Calculator
Home
Mesquite, TX
1911 Deepwood Street
1911 Deepwood Street
1911 Deepwood Street
No Longer Available
Location
1911 Deepwood Street, Mesquite, TX 75181
Creek Crossing Estates
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1911 Deepwood Street have any available units?
1911 Deepwood Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Mesquite, TX
.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesquite Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1911 Deepwood Street have?
Some of 1911 Deepwood Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1911 Deepwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
1911 Deepwood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1911 Deepwood Street pet-friendly?
No, 1911 Deepwood Street is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Mesquite
.
Does 1911 Deepwood Street offer parking?
Yes, 1911 Deepwood Street offers parking.
Does 1911 Deepwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1911 Deepwood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1911 Deepwood Street have a pool?
No, 1911 Deepwood Street does not have a pool.
Does 1911 Deepwood Street have accessible units?
No, 1911 Deepwood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1911 Deepwood Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1911 Deepwood Street has units with dishwashers.
