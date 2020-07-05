All apartments in Mesquite
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1911 Deepwood Street

1911 Deepwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

1911 Deepwood Street, Mesquite, TX 75181
Creek Crossing Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1911 Deepwood Street have any available units?
1911 Deepwood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 1911 Deepwood Street have?
Some of 1911 Deepwood Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1911 Deepwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
1911 Deepwood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1911 Deepwood Street pet-friendly?
No, 1911 Deepwood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 1911 Deepwood Street offer parking?
Yes, 1911 Deepwood Street offers parking.
Does 1911 Deepwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1911 Deepwood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1911 Deepwood Street have a pool?
No, 1911 Deepwood Street does not have a pool.
Does 1911 Deepwood Street have accessible units?
No, 1911 Deepwood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1911 Deepwood Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1911 Deepwood Street has units with dishwashers.

