Mesquite, TX
/
1845 Lemonwood Circle
Last updated November 3 2019 at 6:55 AM
Location
1845 Lemonwood Circle, Mesquite, TX 75149
Amenities
hardwood floors
carport
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
parking
Beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bath newly painted with laminate wood floor. Two detached carport with huge shed for storage. Qualified Section 8 tenants are welcome !!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1845 Lemonwood Circle have any available units?
1845 Lemonwood Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesquite, TX
.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesquite Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1845 Lemonwood Circle have?
Some of 1845 Lemonwood Circle's amenities include hardwood floors, carport, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1845 Lemonwood Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1845 Lemonwood Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1845 Lemonwood Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1845 Lemonwood Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesquite
.
Does 1845 Lemonwood Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1845 Lemonwood Circle offers parking.
Does 1845 Lemonwood Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1845 Lemonwood Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1845 Lemonwood Circle have a pool?
No, 1845 Lemonwood Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1845 Lemonwood Circle have accessible units?
No, 1845 Lemonwood Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1845 Lemonwood Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1845 Lemonwood Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
