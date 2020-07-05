All apartments in Mesquite
Last updated April 22 2019 at 10:28 PM

1814 Cordova Drive

1814 Cordova Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1814 Cordova Drive, Mesquite, TX 75150

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home has laminate floors throughout first floor. Master down. Living, Dining, combo with soaring ceiling. Large kitchen open to den. Secondary are upstairs. Beautiful drive up and low maintenance yard.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1814 Cordova Drive have any available units?
1814 Cordova Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 1814 Cordova Drive have?
Some of 1814 Cordova Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1814 Cordova Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1814 Cordova Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1814 Cordova Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1814 Cordova Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 1814 Cordova Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1814 Cordova Drive offers parking.
Does 1814 Cordova Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1814 Cordova Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1814 Cordova Drive have a pool?
No, 1814 Cordova Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1814 Cordova Drive have accessible units?
No, 1814 Cordova Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1814 Cordova Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1814 Cordova Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
