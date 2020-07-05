This home has laminate floors throughout first floor. Master down. Living, Dining, combo with soaring ceiling. Large kitchen open to den. Secondary are upstairs. Beautiful drive up and low maintenance yard.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
What amenities does 1814 Cordova Drive have?
Some of 1814 Cordova Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
