- BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHS SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN MESQUITE. NEWLY RENOVATED, WITH DAILY USE APPLIANCES, NOT INCLUDING REFRIGERATOR. HAS GRANITE COUNTERTOPS IN KITCHEN, WON'T BE ON MARKET FOR LONG! *LEASE WITH OPTION TO BUY*
(RLNE4466582)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1812 Medina Dr. have any available units?
1812 Medina Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 1812 Medina Dr. have?
Some of 1812 Medina Dr.'s amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1812 Medina Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1812 Medina Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1812 Medina Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1812 Medina Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1812 Medina Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1812 Medina Dr. offers parking.
Does 1812 Medina Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1812 Medina Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1812 Medina Dr. have a pool?
No, 1812 Medina Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1812 Medina Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1812 Medina Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1812 Medina Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1812 Medina Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
