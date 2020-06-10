All apartments in Mesquite
Find more places like 1805 Mount Pleasant Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesquite, TX
/
1805 Mount Pleasant Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1805 Mount Pleasant Dr

1805 Mount Pleasant Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesquite
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1805 Mount Pleasant Drive, Mesquite, TX 75149
Edgemont Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
concierge
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
ASK ABOUT OUR 2018 HOLIDAY SPECIAL!

This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1 bath home in Mesquite includes ceiling fans, central heat/air, a fenced-in backyard, laminate and vinyl flooring, W/D connections and a fenced-in backyard. The home is located minutes from McWhorter School Park and Elementary School, and various establishments along Bruton Rd, including La Silla Taqueria, 7-Eleven, Sadler's Food Marts and more! Even more along Lake June Rd, such as Dollar Tree, Whataburger and Taco Casa. The home is also a short drive to 635 for an easy commute.

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc., a Dallas-based property management company, is a leader in providing affordable rental homes and apartments in North Texas. Founded in 1976, Alden Short has acquired more than 45 apartment complexes and 1,000 rental homes, bringing the total portfolio to just under 2,500 units. Through our leasing process, we afford the opportunity to those with negative background to find safe, affordable and quality housing. For more information, visit www.ashortinc.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1805 Mount Pleasant Dr have any available units?
1805 Mount Pleasant Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 1805 Mount Pleasant Dr have?
Some of 1805 Mount Pleasant Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1805 Mount Pleasant Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1805 Mount Pleasant Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1805 Mount Pleasant Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1805 Mount Pleasant Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1805 Mount Pleasant Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1805 Mount Pleasant Dr offers parking.
Does 1805 Mount Pleasant Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1805 Mount Pleasant Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1805 Mount Pleasant Dr have a pool?
No, 1805 Mount Pleasant Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1805 Mount Pleasant Dr have accessible units?
No, 1805 Mount Pleasant Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1805 Mount Pleasant Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1805 Mount Pleasant Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Country Club
1901 Pinehurst Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Pinehurst Place
2101 Pinehurst Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Lane at Towne Crossing
4035 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150
Springfield Apartments
2305 Driftwood Dr
Mesquite, TX 75150
Heather Creek
1540 N Galloway Ave
Mesquite, TX 75149
Mesquite Village
2605 Franklin Dr
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Barons
2101 US Highway 80 E
Mesquite, TX 75150
Central Park
4804 Via Ventura
Mesquite, TX 75150

Similar Pages

Mesquite 1 BedroomsMesquite 2 Bedrooms
Mesquite Apartments with ParkingMesquite Dog Friendly Apartments
Mesquite Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TX
North Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Towne Crossing

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastfield CollegeAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District