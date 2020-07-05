Spacious home with just shy of 2150 square feet featuring 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 story. Chef's Delight Galley Style kitchen with smooth-top stove. All rooms great in size with lots of storage options. Full two car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1802 Cordova Drive have any available units?
1802 Cordova Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 1802 Cordova Drive have?
Some of 1802 Cordova Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1802 Cordova Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1802 Cordova Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.