1719 Lucille Dr
Last updated May 15 2019 at 7:34 AM

1719 Lucille Dr

1719 Lucille Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1719 Lucille Drive, Mesquite, TX 75149

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
concierge
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1.5 bath home in Mesquite includes ceiling fans, central heat/air, carpet and vinyl flooring, W/D connections, a one-car garage, and a fenced-in backyard. The home is centrally located just south of South Mesquite Creek, near Rugel Elementary School and Park. It's a short drive to DeBusk Park, home to green space on 40+ acres of trails and play structures! Also very close to tons of shopping and dining including Wendy's, Texas Roadhouse, Cafe Del Rio, Joe's Crab Shack, On The Border, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, AMC DINE-IN Mesquite 30, Pet Smart, Old Navy, Cavender's Boot City, Ross and MUCH more!It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824.

Alden Short, Inc. is a leading Dallas-based property management company founded in 1976. As investors, we have managed more than 1,000 single-family homes and 2,500 apartment units across North Texas. With the incorporation of turn-key technology, state-of-the-art management, highly skilled maintenance technicians and a forward-thinking attitude, Alden Short maintains low vacancy rates with the highest quality tenants. For more information, visit ashortinc.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

