1719 Lucille Dr

This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1.5 bath home in Mesquite includes ceiling fans, central heat/air, carpet and vinyl flooring, W/D connections, a one-car garage, and a fenced-in backyard. The home is centrally located just south of South Mesquite Creek, near Rugel Elementary School and Park. It's a short drive to DeBusk Park, home to green space on 40+ acres of trails and play structures! Also very close to tons of shopping and dining including Wendy's, Texas Roadhouse, Cafe Del Rio, Joe's Crab Shack, On The Border, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, AMC DINE-IN Mesquite 30, Pet Smart, Old Navy, Cavender's Boot City, Ross and MUCH more!It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.



