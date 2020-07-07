1713 Colborne Drive

This welcoming Mesquite home offers spacious bedrooms, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, and open kitchen to living. Master bedroom and luxury bath with separate shower down stairs with other 3 bedrooms upstairs.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
