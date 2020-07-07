All apartments in Mesquite
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

1713 Colborne Drive

1713 Colborne Drive
Location

1713 Colborne Drive, Mesquite, TX 75149

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This welcoming Mesquite home offers spacious bedrooms, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, and open kitchen to living. Master bedroom and luxury bath with separate shower down stairs with other 3 bedrooms upstairs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1713 Colborne Drive have any available units?
1713 Colborne Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 1713 Colborne Drive have?
Some of 1713 Colborne Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1713 Colborne Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1713 Colborne Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1713 Colborne Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1713 Colborne Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 1713 Colborne Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1713 Colborne Drive offers parking.
Does 1713 Colborne Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1713 Colborne Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1713 Colborne Drive have a pool?
No, 1713 Colborne Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1713 Colborne Drive have accessible units?
No, 1713 Colborne Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1713 Colborne Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1713 Colborne Drive has units with dishwashers.

