Last updated December 3 2019 at 11:05 PM

1704 Magnolia Drive

1704 Magnolia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1704 Magnolia Drive, Mesquite, TX 75149

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Cute house ready for it's new tenant! Well-kept, 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, large back yard. Storage shed. Washer, dryer and refrigerator included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1704 Magnolia Drive have any available units?
1704 Magnolia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 1704 Magnolia Drive have?
Some of 1704 Magnolia Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1704 Magnolia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1704 Magnolia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1704 Magnolia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1704 Magnolia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 1704 Magnolia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1704 Magnolia Drive offers parking.
Does 1704 Magnolia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1704 Magnolia Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1704 Magnolia Drive have a pool?
No, 1704 Magnolia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1704 Magnolia Drive have accessible units?
No, 1704 Magnolia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1704 Magnolia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1704 Magnolia Drive has units with dishwashers.

