Location! Location! Location! Cozy home located central to 635 and Town East Mall. Landscaped yard. Easy access to shopping.Great home for a family. Ceramic tile throughout. Yard great place to have a BBQ. Open floor plan. Location! Location! Location!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1704 Carnation Drive have any available units?
1704 Carnation Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
Is 1704 Carnation Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1704 Carnation Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.