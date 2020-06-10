All apartments in Mesquite
1702 Orchid Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1702 Orchid Avenue

1702 Orchid Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1702 Orchid Avenue, Mesquite, TX 75149

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
concierge
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 2 bed, 1 bath home in Mesquite includes ceiling fans, central heat/air, a fenced-in backyard, laminate and vinyl flooring, W/D connections and a big fenced-in backyard. The home is centrally located minutes from the Mesquite Championship Rodeo, Mesquite Convention Center, McDonald's, Griff's Hamburgers, Dairy Queen, IHOP, Whataburger and Walmart Neighborhood Market. It's also a very short drive to West Mesquite High School and Mesquite Memorial Stadium. Enjoy easy access to 635!

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc., a Dallas-based property management company, is a leader in providing affordable rental homes and apartments in North Texas. Founded in 1976, Alden Short has acquired more than 45 apartment complexes and 1,000 rental homes, bringing the total portfolio to just under 2,500 units. Through our leasing process, we afford the opportunity to those with negative background to find safe, affordable and quality housing. For more information, visit www.ashortinc.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1702 Orchid Avenue have any available units?
1702 Orchid Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 1702 Orchid Avenue have?
Some of 1702 Orchid Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1702 Orchid Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1702 Orchid Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1702 Orchid Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1702 Orchid Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1702 Orchid Avenue offer parking?
No, 1702 Orchid Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1702 Orchid Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1702 Orchid Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1702 Orchid Avenue have a pool?
No, 1702 Orchid Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1702 Orchid Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1702 Orchid Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1702 Orchid Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1702 Orchid Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

