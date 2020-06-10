1702 Orchid Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly air conditioning ceiling fan concierge internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 concierge cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

This dog and cat-friendly 2 bed, 1 bath home in Mesquite includes ceiling fans, central heat/air, a fenced-in backyard, laminate and vinyl flooring, W/D connections and a big fenced-in backyard. The home is centrally located minutes from the Mesquite Championship Rodeo, Mesquite Convention Center, McDonald's, Griff's Hamburgers, Dairy Queen, IHOP, Whataburger and Walmart Neighborhood Market. It's also a very short drive to West Mesquite High School and Mesquite Memorial Stadium. Enjoy easy access to 635!



Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.



We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.



Alden Short, Inc., a Dallas-based property management company, is a leader in providing affordable rental homes and apartments in North Texas. Founded in 1976, Alden Short has acquired more than 45 apartment complexes and 1,000 rental homes, bringing the total portfolio to just under 2,500 units. Through our leasing process, we afford the opportunity to those with negative background to find safe, affordable and quality housing. For more information, visit www.ashortinc.com.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.