Home
/
Mesquite, TX
/
1649 Lemonwood Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
1649 Lemonwood Circle
1649 Lemonwood Circle
·
No Longer Available
1649 Lemonwood Circle, Mesquite, TX 75149
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Does 1649 Lemonwood Circle have any available units?
1649 Lemonwood Circle doesn't have any available units at this time.
Mesquite, TX
.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
Mesquite Rent Report
.
Is 1649 Lemonwood Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1649 Lemonwood Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1649 Lemonwood Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1649 Lemonwood Circle is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Mesquite
.
Does 1649 Lemonwood Circle offer parking?
No, 1649 Lemonwood Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1649 Lemonwood Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1649 Lemonwood Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1649 Lemonwood Circle have a pool?
No, 1649 Lemonwood Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1649 Lemonwood Circle have accessible units?
No, 1649 Lemonwood Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1649 Lemonwood Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1649 Lemonwood Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1649 Lemonwood Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1649 Lemonwood Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
