Mesquite, TX
1648 Liberty Lane
Last updated January 20 2020 at 9:48 AM

1648 Liberty Lane

1648 Liberty Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1648 Liberty Lane, Mesquite, TX 75149

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Mesquite has been recently renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home. Conveniently located close to shopping and a variety of restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1648 Liberty Lane have any available units?
1648 Liberty Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 1648 Liberty Lane have?
Some of 1648 Liberty Lane's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1648 Liberty Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1648 Liberty Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1648 Liberty Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1648 Liberty Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 1648 Liberty Lane offer parking?
No, 1648 Liberty Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1648 Liberty Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1648 Liberty Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1648 Liberty Lane have a pool?
No, 1648 Liberty Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1648 Liberty Lane have accessible units?
No, 1648 Liberty Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1648 Liberty Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1648 Liberty Lane has units with dishwashers.

