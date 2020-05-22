1619 Hancock Drive

Simply ADORABLE 3 bedroom 2 bathroom brick home. This comes with 1622 SqFt of living space. Walk into the spacious living with a warm fireplace. Kitchen has tile floor and great countertops. Spacious bedrooms. Fenced back yard has room to play.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
