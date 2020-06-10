1614 Doubletree Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Amazingly rehabbed 3 bed, 2 full bath home in a quite neighbourhood of Samuell Park Farms East subdivision. Decent sized rooms for all family members to enjoy. The home consists luxury vinyl flooring throughout for easy maintenance and cleaning. Newly installed SS appliances, granite countertops and tile backsplash. Freshly painted and professionally cleaned. Decent sized backyard with enclosed patio for evening entertainment with family. Close proximity to major freeways, dining & entertainment. Move in ready.