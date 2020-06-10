All apartments in Mesquite
1614 Doubletree Drive

1614 Doubletree Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1614 Doubletree Drive, Mesquite, TX 75149

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Amazingly rehabbed 3 bed, 2 full bath home in a quite neighbourhood of Samuell Park Farms East subdivision. Decent sized rooms for all family members to enjoy. The home consists luxury vinyl flooring throughout for easy maintenance and cleaning. Newly installed SS appliances, granite countertops and tile backsplash. Freshly painted and professionally cleaned. Decent sized backyard with enclosed patio for evening entertainment with family. Close proximity to major freeways, dining & entertainment. Move in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1614 Doubletree Drive have any available units?
1614 Doubletree Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 1614 Doubletree Drive have?
Some of 1614 Doubletree Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1614 Doubletree Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1614 Doubletree Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1614 Doubletree Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1614 Doubletree Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 1614 Doubletree Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1614 Doubletree Drive offers parking.
Does 1614 Doubletree Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1614 Doubletree Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1614 Doubletree Drive have a pool?
No, 1614 Doubletree Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1614 Doubletree Drive have accessible units?
No, 1614 Doubletree Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1614 Doubletree Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1614 Doubletree Drive has units with dishwashers.

