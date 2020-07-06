Rent Calculator
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:22 AM
1554 Hancock Drive
1554 Hancock Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1554 Hancock Drive, Mesquite, TX 75149
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, carpet, fireplace, 2 car garage with 2 car Carport, deck covered patio
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1554 Hancock Drive have any available units?
1554 Hancock Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesquite, TX
.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesquite Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1554 Hancock Drive have?
Some of 1554 Hancock Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1554 Hancock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1554 Hancock Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1554 Hancock Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1554 Hancock Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesquite
.
Does 1554 Hancock Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1554 Hancock Drive offers parking.
Does 1554 Hancock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1554 Hancock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1554 Hancock Drive have a pool?
No, 1554 Hancock Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1554 Hancock Drive have accessible units?
No, 1554 Hancock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1554 Hancock Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1554 Hancock Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
