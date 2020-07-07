All apartments in Mesquite
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1540 Galloway Ave Unit: B2

1540 North Galloway Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1540 North Galloway Avenue, Mesquite, TX 75149

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
business center
courtyard
gym
parking
playground
pool
internet access
Deposit: $250
Rent:$1229- $1462
Minimum lease term: 3- 13 months

Community Features
Reserved Covered Parking
Garages
Cardio Fitness Center
Playground
Resort Style pool
Picnic Area
Business center
High-speed internet in area
Cable available
Clothes Care Center
Walking Distance to Schools
Mesquite ISD
Beautiful pond

Apartment Features
Ceiling fans
Large kitchen
Kitchen island
Spacious pantries
Microwave
Frost-free refrigerator with ice
Garbage disposal
Large walk-in closets
Garden tubs
Oversized oval garden tub
Washer/dryer connections
Built-in bookshelves
Built-in computer desk
Additional storage
Covered parking - assigned
Dishwasher
Courtyard view

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1540 Galloway Ave Unit: B2 have any available units?
1540 Galloway Ave Unit: B2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 1540 Galloway Ave Unit: B2 have?
Some of 1540 Galloway Ave Unit: B2's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1540 Galloway Ave Unit: B2 currently offering any rent specials?
1540 Galloway Ave Unit: B2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1540 Galloway Ave Unit: B2 pet-friendly?
No, 1540 Galloway Ave Unit: B2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 1540 Galloway Ave Unit: B2 offer parking?
Yes, 1540 Galloway Ave Unit: B2 offers parking.
Does 1540 Galloway Ave Unit: B2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1540 Galloway Ave Unit: B2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1540 Galloway Ave Unit: B2 have a pool?
Yes, 1540 Galloway Ave Unit: B2 has a pool.
Does 1540 Galloway Ave Unit: B2 have accessible units?
No, 1540 Galloway Ave Unit: B2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1540 Galloway Ave Unit: B2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1540 Galloway Ave Unit: B2 has units with dishwashers.

