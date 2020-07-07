Community Features Reserved Covered Parking Garages Cardio Fitness Center Playground Resort Style pool Picnic Area Business center High-speed internet in area Cable available Clothes Care Center Walking Distance to Schools Mesquite ISD Beautiful pond
Apartment Features Ceiling fans Large kitchen Kitchen island Spacious pantries Microwave Frost-free refrigerator with ice Garbage disposal Large walk-in closets Garden tubs Oversized oval garden tub Washer/dryer connections Built-in bookshelves Built-in computer desk Additional storage Covered parking - assigned Dishwasher Courtyard view
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1540 Galloway Ave Unit: B1 have any available units?
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
What amenities does 1540 Galloway Ave Unit: B1 have?
Some of 1540 Galloway Ave Unit: B1's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1540 Galloway Ave Unit: B1 currently offering any rent specials?
