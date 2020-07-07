All apartments in Mesquite
Last updated August 30 2019 at 8:58 PM

1535 Windmill Lane

1535 Windmill Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1535 Windmill Lane, Mesquite, TX 75149

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A charming 2 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors, high ceilings and a fireplace! Great kitchen with black appliances, electric stove and a built-in microwave which leads to dining area! The master bath has a dual vanity! Side patio, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx. Click the link to view the 3D model:https://www.insidemaps.com/app/3dmodel/?projectId=z8xzFcHA21&env=production.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1535 Windmill Lane have any available units?
1535 Windmill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 1535 Windmill Lane have?
Some of 1535 Windmill Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1535 Windmill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1535 Windmill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1535 Windmill Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1535 Windmill Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1535 Windmill Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1535 Windmill Lane offers parking.
Does 1535 Windmill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1535 Windmill Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1535 Windmill Lane have a pool?
No, 1535 Windmill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1535 Windmill Lane have accessible units?
No, 1535 Windmill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1535 Windmill Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1535 Windmill Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

