1535 Windmill Lane

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

A charming 2 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors, high ceilings and a fireplace! Great kitchen with black appliances, electric stove and a built-in microwave which leads to dining area! The master bath has a dual vanity! Side patio, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx. Click the link to view the 3D model:https://www.insidemaps.com/app/3dmodel/?projectId=z8xzFcHA21&env=production.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.