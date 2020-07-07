All apartments in Mesquite
Find more places like 1530 Roundrock Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesquite, TX
/
1530 Roundrock Trail
Last updated March 24 2019 at 9:21 PM

1530 Roundrock Trail

1530 Roundrock Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesquite
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1530 Roundrock Trail, Mesquite, TX 75149

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
open floor plan, large back yard, galley kitchen with new appliances ready for new tenant

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1530 Roundrock Trail have any available units?
1530 Roundrock Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
Is 1530 Roundrock Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1530 Roundrock Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1530 Roundrock Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1530 Roundrock Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 1530 Roundrock Trail offer parking?
No, 1530 Roundrock Trail does not offer parking.
Does 1530 Roundrock Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1530 Roundrock Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1530 Roundrock Trail have a pool?
No, 1530 Roundrock Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1530 Roundrock Trail have accessible units?
No, 1530 Roundrock Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1530 Roundrock Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1530 Roundrock Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 1530 Roundrock Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 1530 Roundrock Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Towne Crest Apartments
1217 Americana Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Country Club
1901 Pinehurst Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Springfield Apartments
2305 Driftwood Dr
Mesquite, TX 75150
Towne Centre Village
1208 Americana Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Mission Fairways Apartments
801 US Hwy 67
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Barons
2101 US Highway 80 E
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Annex
4709 Samuell Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75149
Alexis at Town East
645 N Town East Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150

Similar Pages

Mesquite 1 BedroomsMesquite 2 Bedrooms
Mesquite Apartments with ParkingMesquite Dog Friendly Apartments
Mesquite Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TX
North Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Towne Crossing

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastfield CollegeAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District