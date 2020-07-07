All apartments in Mesquite
1516 Valley View Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 2:50 PM

1516 Valley View Street

1516 Valley View Street · No Longer Available
Location

1516 Valley View Street, Mesquite, TX 75149
Northridge Estates

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
concierge
internet access
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 4 bed, 2 bath home in Mesquite includes ceiling fans, new vinyl flooring, thick two-inch faux wood blinds, W/D connections, appliances, driveway parking and a fenced-in backyard. The home is located minutes from local businesses including Big Dollar Mart, Metro by T-Mobile, Smallcakes, Taqueria El Atoron, Mesquite Arts Center and more! It's also just a few houses down from Tisinger Park and Elementary School

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc. is a leading Dallas-based property management company founded in 1976. As investors, we have managed more than 1,000 single-family homes and 2,500 apartment units across North Texas. With the incorporation of turn-key technology, state-of-the-art management, highly skilled maintenance technicians and a forward-thinking attitude, Alden Short maintains low vacancy rates with the highest quality tenants. For more information, visit ashortinc.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

