Mesquite, TX
1514 Sabine Pass
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1514 Sabine Pass

1514 Sabine Pass · No Longer Available
Location

1514 Sabine Pass, Mesquite, TX 75150

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,393 sf home is located in Mesquite, TX. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with white appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1514 Sabine Pass have any available units?
1514 Sabine Pass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 1514 Sabine Pass have?
Some of 1514 Sabine Pass's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1514 Sabine Pass currently offering any rent specials?
1514 Sabine Pass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1514 Sabine Pass pet-friendly?
Yes, 1514 Sabine Pass is pet friendly.
Does 1514 Sabine Pass offer parking?
Yes, 1514 Sabine Pass offers parking.
Does 1514 Sabine Pass have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1514 Sabine Pass does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1514 Sabine Pass have a pool?
No, 1514 Sabine Pass does not have a pool.
Does 1514 Sabine Pass have accessible units?
No, 1514 Sabine Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 1514 Sabine Pass have units with dishwashers?
No, 1514 Sabine Pass does not have units with dishwashers.

