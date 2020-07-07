All apartments in Mesquite
Last updated July 30 2019 at 2:44 PM

1510 Windmill Lane

1510 Windmill Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1510 Windmill Lane, Mesquite, TX 75149

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Large open living area with brick fireplace, kitchen is open to the living room, large bedrooms. Side yard with patio and deck, and large fenced backyard. Two car attached garage and a corner lot. Pets on a case by case basis!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1510 Windmill Lane have any available units?
1510 Windmill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 1510 Windmill Lane have?
Some of 1510 Windmill Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1510 Windmill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1510 Windmill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1510 Windmill Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1510 Windmill Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1510 Windmill Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1510 Windmill Lane offers parking.
Does 1510 Windmill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1510 Windmill Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1510 Windmill Lane have a pool?
No, 1510 Windmill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1510 Windmill Lane have accessible units?
No, 1510 Windmill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1510 Windmill Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1510 Windmill Lane has units with dishwashers.

