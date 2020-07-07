1509 Colborne Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

YouTube Video Tour! Updated & Upgraded Single Story Home in Casa Terrace! Spacious, Open FloorPlan w-10Ft Ceilings in Living & Dining Area. Wood-Like Laminate throughout most of Home. Optional Study or 4th Bedrm. Kitchen w-3cm Granite Countertops, Shaker Style White Cabinets, Stainless Appliances, Pantry & Breakfast Area. Dining Room features Built- In Storage Hutch Area. Updated Master & 2nd Bathrm w-Granite Countertops, Shaker White Cabinets & Neutral tile. RING Camera & Security System. Recently Replaced Heating, AC & Duct Work for Energy Efficiency. Includes Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer. Pets Case by Case Basis. $50 Application Fee per Person over 18 Years Old. $2,000 Sec Deposit. $500 Pet Deposit per Pet.