1509 Colborne Drive
Last updated April 14 2020 at 7:27 PM

1509 Colborne Drive

1509 Colborne Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1509 Colborne Drive, Mesquite, TX 75149

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
YouTube Video Tour! Updated & Upgraded Single Story Home in Casa Terrace! Spacious, Open FloorPlan w-10Ft Ceilings in Living & Dining Area. Wood-Like Laminate throughout most of Home. Optional Study or 4th Bedrm. Kitchen w-3cm Granite Countertops, Shaker Style White Cabinets, Stainless Appliances, Pantry & Breakfast Area. Dining Room features Built- In Storage Hutch Area. Updated Master & 2nd Bathrm w-Granite Countertops, Shaker White Cabinets & Neutral tile. RING Camera & Security System. Recently Replaced Heating, AC & Duct Work for Energy Efficiency. Includes Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer. Pets Case by Case Basis. $50 Application Fee per Person over 18 Years Old. $2,000 Sec Deposit. $500 Pet Deposit per Pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

