Mesquite, TX
1507 Cedarcrest Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1507 Cedarcrest Circle

1507 Cedarcrest Drive · No Longer Available
Mesquite
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Apartments under $1,000
1 Bedrooms
Location

1507 Cedarcrest Drive, Mesquite, TX 75149

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing. Security deposit is equal to one and a half month rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1507 Cedarcrest Circle have any available units?
1507 Cedarcrest Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 1507 Cedarcrest Circle have?
Some of 1507 Cedarcrest Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1507 Cedarcrest Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1507 Cedarcrest Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1507 Cedarcrest Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1507 Cedarcrest Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 1507 Cedarcrest Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1507 Cedarcrest Circle offers parking.
Does 1507 Cedarcrest Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1507 Cedarcrest Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1507 Cedarcrest Circle have a pool?
No, 1507 Cedarcrest Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1507 Cedarcrest Circle have accessible units?
No, 1507 Cedarcrest Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1507 Cedarcrest Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1507 Cedarcrest Circle has units with dishwashers.

