Home
/
Mesquite, TX
/
1505 Allen Dr
Last updated March 18 2019 at 7:56 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1505 Allen Dr
1505 Allen Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Location
1505 Allen Drive, Mesquite, TX 75149
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1505 Allen Dr Available 04/08/19 Cute home in a quiet neighborhood! - Spacious 4 bedroom home in a great location! Call to see today!
(RLNE4776344)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1505 Allen Dr have any available units?
1505 Allen Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesquite, TX
.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesquite Rent Report
.
Is 1505 Allen Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1505 Allen Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1505 Allen Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1505 Allen Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1505 Allen Dr offer parking?
No, 1505 Allen Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1505 Allen Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1505 Allen Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1505 Allen Dr have a pool?
No, 1505 Allen Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1505 Allen Dr have accessible units?
No, 1505 Allen Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1505 Allen Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1505 Allen Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1505 Allen Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1505 Allen Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
