All apartments in Mesquite
Find more places like 1504 Allen Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesquite, TX
/
1504 Allen Drive
Last updated January 23 2020 at 1:25 PM

1504 Allen Drive

1504 Allen Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesquite
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1504 Allen Drive, Mesquite, TX 75149

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MUST SEE! An Amazing 4 Bedroom 2 Bath in Mesquite!

Built in 1999, This home starts with great curb appeal and leads into an open floorplan, split bedrooms, 2 dining areas, fireplace, nice size yard with wood fence.

Elementary school: MCWHORTER
Middle school: WILKINSON
High school: WEST MESQUITE

Easy Access to Hwy 635, I -20 and Hwy 30

This one will not last long! CALL TODAY!

**This is a pet friendly home, allowing up to 2 pets. Pet rent is $25 per month, per pet. If allowed, aggressive breeds required liability insurance. No Felonies or Evictions for 10 years.**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1504 Allen Drive have any available units?
1504 Allen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
Is 1504 Allen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1504 Allen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1504 Allen Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1504 Allen Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1504 Allen Drive offer parking?
No, 1504 Allen Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1504 Allen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1504 Allen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1504 Allen Drive have a pool?
No, 1504 Allen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1504 Allen Drive have accessible units?
No, 1504 Allen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1504 Allen Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1504 Allen Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1504 Allen Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1504 Allen Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Find a Sublet
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Towne Crest Apartments
1217 Americana Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Country Club
1901 Pinehurst Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Pinehurst Place
2101 Pinehurst Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Forty 200
4200 US Highway 80 E
Mesquite, TX 75149
The Barons
2101 US Highway 80 E
Mesquite, TX 75150
Audubon Park
5800 Northwest Dr
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Place
3701 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150
Alexis at Town East
645 N Town East Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150

Similar Pages

Mesquite 1 BedroomsMesquite 2 Bedrooms
Mesquite Apartments with ParkingMesquite Dog Friendly Apartments
Mesquite Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TX
North Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Towne Crossing

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastfield CollegeAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District