1504 Allen Drive

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

MUST SEE! An Amazing 4 Bedroom 2 Bath in Mesquite!



Built in 1999, This home starts with great curb appeal and leads into an open floorplan, split bedrooms, 2 dining areas, fireplace, nice size yard with wood fence.



Elementary school: MCWHORTER

Middle school: WILKINSON

High school: WEST MESQUITE



Easy Access to Hwy 635, I -20 and Hwy 30



This one will not last long! CALL TODAY!



**This is a pet friendly home, allowing up to 2 pets. Pet rent is $25 per month, per pet. If allowed, aggressive breeds required liability insurance. No Felonies or Evictions for 10 years.**