Home
/
Mesquite, TX
/
1501 Valley View Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1501 Valley View Street
1501 Valley View Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1501 Valley View Street, Mesquite, TX 75149
Northridge Estates
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute, Cozy and Quaint in Mesquite! 4 bedroom, 2 bath with dazzling upgrades and updates! Corner lot, fenced yard and pet friendly home make this your first choice!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1501 Valley View Street have any available units?
1501 Valley View Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesquite, TX
.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesquite Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1501 Valley View Street have?
Some of 1501 Valley View Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1501 Valley View Street currently offering any rent specials?
1501 Valley View Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1501 Valley View Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1501 Valley View Street is pet friendly.
Does 1501 Valley View Street offer parking?
No, 1501 Valley View Street does not offer parking.
Does 1501 Valley View Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1501 Valley View Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1501 Valley View Street have a pool?
No, 1501 Valley View Street does not have a pool.
Does 1501 Valley View Street have accessible units?
No, 1501 Valley View Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1501 Valley View Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1501 Valley View Street has units with dishwashers.
