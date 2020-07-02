All apartments in Mesquite
Find more places like 1444 Wheatfield Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesquite, TX
/
1444 Wheatfield Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1444 Wheatfield Drive

1444 Wheatfield Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesquite
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1444 Wheatfield Drive, Mesquite, TX 75149

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Live One Month Rent Free
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,659 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 12 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies bas

(RLNE4683124)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1444 Wheatfield Drive have any available units?
1444 Wheatfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 1444 Wheatfield Drive have?
Some of 1444 Wheatfield Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1444 Wheatfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1444 Wheatfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1444 Wheatfield Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1444 Wheatfield Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1444 Wheatfield Drive offer parking?
No, 1444 Wheatfield Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1444 Wheatfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1444 Wheatfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1444 Wheatfield Drive have a pool?
No, 1444 Wheatfield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1444 Wheatfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 1444 Wheatfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1444 Wheatfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1444 Wheatfield Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Watermark Apartments
2626 John West Rd
Mesquite, TX 75150
Towne Centre Village
1208 Americana Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Bellevue Heights
4819 N Galloway Ave
Mesquite, TX 75150
Heather Creek
1540 N Galloway Ave
Mesquite, TX 75149
Forty 200
4200 US Highway 80 E
Mesquite, TX 75149
Central Park
4804 Via Ventura
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Place
3701 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150
Alexis at Town East
645 N Town East Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150

Similar Pages

Mesquite 1 BedroomsMesquite 2 Bedrooms
Mesquite Apartments with ParkingMesquite Dog Friendly Apartments
Mesquite Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TX
North Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Towne Crossing

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastfield CollegeAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District