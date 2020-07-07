All apartments in Mesquite
1435 Carson Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1435 Carson Court

1435 Carson Court · No Longer Available
Location

1435 Carson Court, Mesquite, TX 75149
Edgemont Park

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
This beautiful 3bd-1.5ba-1ca home in Mesquite has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1435 Carson Court have any available units?
1435 Carson Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 1435 Carson Court have?
Some of 1435 Carson Court's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1435 Carson Court currently offering any rent specials?
1435 Carson Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1435 Carson Court pet-friendly?
No, 1435 Carson Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 1435 Carson Court offer parking?
No, 1435 Carson Court does not offer parking.
Does 1435 Carson Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1435 Carson Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1435 Carson Court have a pool?
No, 1435 Carson Court does not have a pool.
Does 1435 Carson Court have accessible units?
No, 1435 Carson Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1435 Carson Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1435 Carson Court has units with dishwashers.

