Mesquite, TX
1433 Virgie Joe Drive
Last updated July 16 2019 at 3:00 AM

1433 Virgie Joe Drive

1433 Virgie Joe Drive · No Longer Available
Mesquite
Location

1433 Virgie Joe Drive, Mesquite, TX 75149

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 bedrooms and 2 full baths in addition to spacious living area with covered back yard patio makes this home a must see! Large backyard!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1433 Virgie Joe Drive have any available units?
1433 Virgie Joe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 1433 Virgie Joe Drive have?
Some of 1433 Virgie Joe Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1433 Virgie Joe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1433 Virgie Joe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1433 Virgie Joe Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1433 Virgie Joe Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 1433 Virgie Joe Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1433 Virgie Joe Drive offers parking.
Does 1433 Virgie Joe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1433 Virgie Joe Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1433 Virgie Joe Drive have a pool?
No, 1433 Virgie Joe Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1433 Virgie Joe Drive have accessible units?
No, 1433 Virgie Joe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1433 Virgie Joe Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1433 Virgie Joe Drive has units with dishwashers.

