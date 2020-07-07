Rent Calculator
1433 Crestridge Drive
Last updated June 25 2019 at 10:24 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1433 Crestridge Drive
1433 Crestridge Dr
·
No Longer Available
Location
1433 Crestridge Dr, Mesquite, TX 75149
Northridge Estates
Amenities
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1433 Crestridge Drive have any available units?
1433 Crestridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesquite, TX
.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesquite Rent Report
.
Is 1433 Crestridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1433 Crestridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1433 Crestridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1433 Crestridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesquite
.
Does 1433 Crestridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1433 Crestridge Drive offers parking.
Does 1433 Crestridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1433 Crestridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1433 Crestridge Drive have a pool?
No, 1433 Crestridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1433 Crestridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 1433 Crestridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1433 Crestridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1433 Crestridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1433 Crestridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1433 Crestridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
